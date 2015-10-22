Flores braced for difficult test at in-form Stoke

Quique Sanchez Flores admits Watford are facing a tough test against a Stoke City side who have adapted to a new style since Mark Hughes took charge at the Britannia Stadium.

Premier League newcomers Watford have slipped to 15th after picking up only one point from their last three matches.

In-form Stoke are one of the teams who have moved above them in the table in recent weeks, with Hughes having led them to four consecutive wins in all competitions.

Flores knows Watford will be up against it on Saturday, with the Spaniard also acknowledging the impact of his Stoke counterpart.

"We know a lot about them, we know it is a good team," said Flores.

"It has been a good period for Stoke in the last weeks. We know they are a very tough team, especially at home.

"We know that in the last years Stoke were playing with a different style – really direct and long ball.

"With Mark Hughes they have changed a little bit and try to play the ball on the floor. So it is a difficult stadium to play at but we want to be positive.

"We won at an important stadium like Newcastle also, so we are ready to try to win, why not?"