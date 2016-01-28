Flores philosophical on Townsend, Adebayor failures

Watford head coach Quique Sanchez Flores is not worried by the club failing to sign Emmanuel Adebayor and Andros Townsend this week.

Both Adebayor and Townsend were targets prior to joining Crystal Palace and Newcastle United respectively.

Townsend reportedly left Tottenham for around £12 million while his former Spurs team-mate Adebayor would likely have been among the top earners at Watford had he made the move to Vicarage Road.

And Flores acknowledged Watford's finances make life difficult, telling reporters: "We knew that [Townsend] was difficult since the beginning of the transfer window. Tottenham's idea was to sell for a lot of money.

"It would've been very expensive. He was an option for us but we have to think carefully about every single transfer.

"The philosophy of Watford and Newcastle are completely different. Newcastle can spend a lot of money on players whenever they want. At Watford it is very different.

"Our philosophy is to think about every single move. It is important for us to not make any mistakes."

Flores confirmed Fiorentina midfielder Mario Suarez is close to agreeing a move while also declaring his admiration for young Liverpool winger Jerome Sinclair on Thursday.

Reflecting on attracting players to the club after the Adebayor near-miss, Flores added: "We are not disappointed because we love to have players who want to come here.

"Players who feel Watford. This is a project, this is not about individual players.

"[Our players] know Watford perfectly. How many people are living in Watford, how many people are in the stands at Watford, what our position is and what our history is.

"The player decides where he wants to play. If [Adebayor] did not find enough reasons to come here, we cannot do anything."