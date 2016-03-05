Flores worried by Watford's goalless run

Quique Sanchez Flores is concerned by Watford's goal drought after seeing his side lose 1-0 to Leicester City on Saturday.

Flores' men failed to score for the third consecutive Premier League game as Riyad Mahrez's superb second-half strike settled the contest at Vicarage Road.

While Leicester can celebrate going five points clear at the top of the table, Flores was left trying to identify the reasons for his team's dip in scoring form after forwards Odion Ighalo and Troy Deeney - who have 22 league goals between them - were kept quiet again.

Asked if he was worried by the drought, Flores told Sky Sports: "Of course. We have problems to score in the last matches.

"For me it will be interesting not to look at the strikers in this case, it's important to get goals from the other lines, I don't want to put pressure on the strikers.

"It was very difficult, they [Leicester] defended very well, lots of intensity through the middle. We created some attempts, we make one mistake and when they score first it is very difficult.

"It was the first time a lot of our defence had played together but after 15 minutes we created stability. The possession [count] is 50-50, the attempts is 11-10, but the goal is the key."

Watford will visit either Arsenal or Hull in the sixth round of the FA Cup next weekend before hosting Stoke City in the Premier League on March 19.