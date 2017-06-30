Fluminense's Wendel scores with one of the sweetest strikes you'll ever see

Brazilian Serie A club Fluminense thrashed Ecuadorian opponents Universidad Catolica 4-0 at the Maracana on Thursday night.

With Flu already leading 3-0 at half-time, Wendel put the icing on the cake with a delightful, cleanly struck effort from around 30 yards out which dipped and smashed in off the inside of the post.

Just watch that last replay: the ball barely spins in the air after being struck.

It's no wonder why Wendel is considered one of the most promising young players in Brazil right now. Woof!

The comprehensive victory means Fluminense have now reached the last 16 stage of the competition.

