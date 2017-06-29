Barcelona release new 'vivid blue' away kit

As is consistent with the new home kit, which was released this time last month, the Senyera, which is the Catalan flag, can be seen on the the inside of the shirt with the word “Força” on the inner right sleeve and “Barça” on the left, apparently to remind wearers of the club's inner pride.

The strip also has elements of the club's traditional dark red and blue colours as they are contained within the stripes which run down either side of the shirt. Again, as with the home kit, the new shirt sponsor is prominent.

Rakuten has replaced Qatar Airways as the club's shirt sponsor after four years of service, but we can all breathe a sigh of relief as the Nike tick remains.

The shirt also contains engineered 'knit zones', so those who sweat profusely can keep doing what they do without feeling too uncomfortable.

