Mexico's Marco Fabian scored a rocket against Germany in the Confederations Cup

In a match where Mexico had 26 shots on target, the CONCACAF Gold Cup holders will have felt hard done by to lose by such a margin in Sochi. Leon Goretzka inflicted the early damage with two quick-fire goals in the 6th and 8th minutes before Timo Werner extend Die Mannschaft's lead with half an hour left on the clock.

Yet despite the scoreline, Mexico continued to push forward and gave their fans something to remember as Marco Fabian scored arguably the goal of the tournament in the 89th minute.

After Rafa Marquez was chopped down by Emre Can around 35-yards from the Germany goal, a short free-kick was laid off to Fabian, who unleashed a ferocious strike with his right boot and looked on as it nestled into the net.

Unfortunately, his wonder goal was made futile as Germany's Amin Younes killed off any faint chance of a comeback with a neat finish in injury time.

However, Fabian's goal will be a hard one to forget.

