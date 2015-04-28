Focus on Fiorentina, not Real - Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri has told Juventus to forget about next week's UEFA Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid and concentrate on winning Serie A.

Juve's march towards a fourth-straight title was checked at the weekend, when Torino came from a goal down to record a shock 2-1 derby victory.

Allegri's side are still odds-on favourites to claim the Scudetto again, and will seal the title on Wednesday if they beat Fiorentina and second-placed Lazio fail to win against a Parma desperate for points in the battle to beat the drop.

Juve reached their first Champions League semi-final in 12 years earlier in the month, and could be forgiven for having one eye on their glamour tie with Real.

But Allegri has warned his players to focus solely on domestic matters for the time being.

"We're not thinking about Real Madrid and must prepare as best we can for Fiorentina," Allegri said on Tuesday.

"We need four points to be mathematically certain [of winning the title], so we have to try to get them."

Carlos Tevez was only fit enough for a substitute appearance in the defeat to Torino due to illness, but Allegri expects Juve's top scorer to return to his starting XI against Fiorentina.

"Carlos is in good shape and I think he'll play tomorrow," the former Milan boss added.