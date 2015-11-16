Fontaine: France should not host Euro 2016

France great Just Fontaine thinks the country should relinquish hosting duties for Euro 2016 following the terrorist attacks in Paris on Friday.

French Secretary of State for Sport Thierry Braillard confirmed on Sunday that suicide bombers who targeted the Stade de France as part of the Paris attacks attempted to enter the stadium.

The incidents at the ground, where France were playing Germany, were part of co-ordinated assaults across six separate locations in the capital that left 129 dead, according to the latest figures released by French officials.

Fontaine, who was the golden boot winner at the 1958 World Cup and later went on to briefly coach the national team, was at the match and does not feel France can guarantee safety at next year's tournament.

"It breaks my heart to [say] what I say now, especially since I have been looking forward to the European Championship so much, but I think France should forego the championship," the 82-year-old said to Die Welt.

"Any other country can host the championship, but we cannot. I have great fear that Black Friday repeats itself and I do not think we can guarantee what is needed for security at such a major event.

"It is just too dangerous. Do you think that in the future people will again go to the Stade de France? It may be true [that time heals wounds] but right now I cannot imagine that people will flow there again.

"The fear will come back if you go there and you will always have the detonation of bombs in your head."