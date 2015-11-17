Foot injury sees Martial leave Wembley on crutches

Manchester United face a nervous wait to discover the extent of an injury suffered by Anthony Martial during France's 2-0 friendly loss to England on Tuesday.

Martial started the match at Wembley Stadium and impressed before being withdrawn, apparently unhurt, in the 67th minute, with Antoine Griezmann coming on in his place.

However, the 19-year-old was later pictured on crutches with his left foot in a bandage.

Speaking after the match, France coach Didier Deschamps revealed Martial received "a knock to the top of his foot" and was "in quite a bit of pain".

It remains to be seen if the livewire attacker has suffered mere bruising or a more serious problem.

Signed by United from Monaco in September for an initial fee reported to be £36million, potentially rising to £57.6million, the young forward has outshone higher profile attacking team-mates Wayne Rooney and Memphis Depay so far in 2015-16.

United manager Louis van Gaal and Deschamps will both be keen to learn more about the health of a player who is quickly becoming a key man for club and country.

United are away to Watford in the Premier League on Saturday, while France have qualified automatically for the European Championship finals next year as hosts.