Fantasy EFL game launched - how it works and what you can win

You can take your pick of the best Championship, League One and League Two players

If you’ve spent the last few weeks stressing about who’s going in your Fantasy Premier League team, we have good/bad news for you.

That’s because the EFL have just introduced their own fantasy game, meaning that you can show off your Championship, League One and League Two knowledge, as well as your top-flight prowess.

With less than three weeks to go until the new EFL campaign kicks off, you’ll need a crash course into how this new game works, so FourFourTwo have all you need to know here…

What are the rules?

This game differs slightly from the FPL format we all know and love, as you select just seven players per game week.

You’re limited to two players from any one club across the Championship, League One and League Two and can choose from three formations: 1-2-2-2, 1-2-3-1 or 1-3-2-1.

You select a captain, whose points are doubled and can make unlimited changes every week, although your team will roll over if you forget.

There is also the chance to select two clubs from the three EFL divisions, whose performance will score you points, You can only select a team five times over the course of the season.

How do you score points?

Sunderland's Jack Clarke in action (Image credit: Getty Images)

The scoring system is a familiar one, with points being allocated for the usual appearances, clean sheets, assists and goals, but there are also a few other actions your players can perform to register - or lose - points.

For example, defenders earn a point for every three clearances they make, every two blocks and every two successful tackles. Midfielders get points for interceptions, while there are also bonuses for hat-tricks and deductions for missing penalties.

You also get points based on the clubs you select, with five points for a win, three for a draw, plus extra points for away wins, clean sheets and multiple goals scored.

Do you get any chips?

Yes, thanks for asking. A Max Captain chip means that your highest-scoring player will automatically be given the armband that week. You can play this twice per season, once before February 1, 2025 and once after.

What else do I need to know?

Sammie Szmodics of Blackburn Rovers was the Championship's top scorer last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just as in FPL, this new game allows you to create mini-leagues, so you can go head-to-head with your mates.

There are also plenty of prizes on offer. Each month the top overall player will win a Puma football and Fantasy EFL merchandise pack, while the top player in each club’s league will win a season ticket for the 2025/26 season, which isn’t too shabby at all.

Finally, the overall Fantasy EFL winner will get two hospitality places for this season’s Championship play-off final at Wembley, plus a behind-the-scenes tour of the stadium, accommodation, a Puma football and the Fantasy EFL merchandise pack. The rest of the top five will also get tickets for the EFL’s other play-off finals. See the prizes in full here.

