The death of the Saturday 3pm kick-off or brave new world? EFL enters Sky Sports+ era with massive implications for fans

By
published

The new big-money deal with Sky Sports means we're getting tonnes more EFL football on our screens... and a different-looking schedule

Huddersfield, John Smith's Stadium, best football stadiums
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dedicated matchgoing EFL fans will already have noticed a change to their fixture list for the season ahead: namely, there’s going to be a far fewer 3pm Saturday kick-offs for everyone.

That’s because the EFL is now operating under a new Sky Sports TV deal, with the new channel Sky Sports+ showing a staggeringly greater number of all 72 sides’ games in the season ahead.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.