Football League to look into 'safe standing'

After a recent consultation involving clubs from across the English divisions, the League has vowed to further consider pressing the case for a rethink on the current all-seater stadium requirement in the country's second tier.

A meeting of Football League clubs on Thursday showed majority support for a move to allow some 'safe standing' areas in grounds.

It also came out in favour of allowing clubs relegated from the Championship to League One and Two - where terracing is currently permitted - to revert back to using standing sections.

A statement from Football League chief executive Shaun Harvey confirmed: "The consultation has given us a better understanding of the wide range of views held by clubs on this issue and we will take our cue from the prevailing opinion.

"We recognise that this is both a complicated and sensitive matter that will need significant debate. Therefore, no-one should assume that it will lead to overnight change."