Football League Preview: PNE, Dons bid for glory

With Bristol City already confirmed as champions following their 0-0 draw with Coventry City at the weekend, it is left to Preston and MK Dons to fight it out for the remaining promotion spot.

Preston are currently in the driving seat, with a one-point advantage ahead of their trip to Notts County, who need the points for different reasons as they sit in the relegation zone, two points from safety.

On paper, MK Dons appear to have an easier task as they host mid-table Doncaster Rovers.

Alongside County in the relegation zone are Leyton Orient, who go to play-off outsiders Rochdale, while Swindon Town welcome Walsall and Scunthorpe United - still not mathematically safe - take on Bradford City.

In League Two, there is a crunch promotion clash between two sides aiming to elevate themselves into the top three.

Fourth-placed Bury can move into the automatic places with victory at home to Southend United, who are just one point behind them in the table, having taken 16 points from their last five matches without conceding a goal.

In the Championship, Millwall are four points from safety in the last relegation spot, and will be desperately hoping to close that gap when they visit Blackburn Rovers.

Elsewhere, losing FA Cup semi-finalists Reading take on Birmingham City, with goalkeeper Adam Federici taking to Twitter to apologise to the fans for his glaring error which cost them in extra time against Arsenal.

"Just like to say thank you for all your messages and how sorry I am for my mistake, we gave our all and deserved to at least take it pens," he said.

"It's part of being a goal keeper and I'm sure it will make me stronger! Thank you again for your amazing support."