Football League Review: Burnley climb to second as Brighton lose heavily

Burnley climbed into the Championship's automatic promotion places with a 2-0 home win against Rotherham United on a day when rivals Brighton and Hove Albion suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat at Cardiff City to miss their own chance to move into the top two.

Sam Vokes gave Burnley the lead from the penalty spot in a scrappy affair at Turf Moor and Scott Arfield sealed the points late on after Joe Newell had missed a terrific chance to equalise for struggling Rotherham.

The result sees Sean Dyche's Clarets are within a point of Hull City at the top of the table, with neither the leaders or Middlesbrough in league action this weekend.

In the Championship's early kick-off, Brighton slumped at Cardiff as Peter Whittingham, Anthony Pilkington and Lex Immers all scored in the first half hour to leave Chris Hughton's side in fourth.

Derby County ended a run of eight league games without victory with a 3-1 comeback win at Brentford, while sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday lost 1-0 at Preston North End, with Fernando Forestieri sent off for the Owls.

Bolton Wanderers moved off the bottom of the table with a 1-1 draw at home to QPR, with Charlton Athletic dropping to the foot after losing 3-0 at Fulham.

Bristol City won again under new manager Lee Johnson, triumphing 2-0 at MK Dons, leaving them eight points clear of the relegation places thanks to their third successive Championship victory.

Wigan Athletic moved into second in League One thanks to a 2-1 win at Walsall that was sealed by an injury-time goal by Yanic Wildschut.

With Burton Albion not in action, Wigan closed the gap to the leaders to four points, while third-placed Gillingham went down 2-1 at struggling Oldham Athletic.

Chesterfield beat Crewe Alexandra 3-1 and Fleetwood Town won 2-1 at home to Scunthorpe United, results that left Shrewsbury Town, who did not play, in the relegation zone.

Northampton Town extended their lead at the League Two summit to 10 points after winning their ninth straight league game, setting a new club record, with a 1-0 home victory against Wycombe Wanderers. Second-placed Plymouth Argyle dropped points at they drew 1-1 at Crawley Town, while Oxford United were beaten 2-1 at home by Accrington Stanley.