Football League Review: Martin penalty rescues Rams point, Hasselbaink starts with a draw at QPR

Chris Martin's contentious late penalty earned Derby County a 2-2 draw against unbeaten Championship leaders Brighton and Hove Albion, while Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink started his managerial reign at QPR with a solid 0-0 draw at home to Burnley.

Brighton made it 20 matches unbeaten to start the season at the iPro Stadium, but Chris Hughton's men will be disappointed not to have taken all three points as Martin converted from 12 yards after Gordon Greer was harshly adjudged to have impeded Jonny Russell.

The hosts had twice led through James Wilson and Rajiv van La Parra, while Bradley Johnson's powerful header made it 1-1.

Middlesbrough missed the opportunity to go top as they were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at home to Birmingham City, while Hull City moved third courtesy of a 1-0 win over bottom club Bolton Wanderers, who were served a winding up order over unpaid tax this week.

Hasselbaink arrived at Loftus Road from Burton Albion among much fanfare and he will be encouraged by a spirited draw against promotion candidates Burnley. Elsewhere in the second tier, Ipswich Town moved into the top six with a 1-0 over MK Dons and Sheffield Wednesday clawed back a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 at Cardiff City.

Nigel Clough returned to Burton to replace Hasselbaink, but a prior commitment meant he was absent from the touchline as the League One table-toppers earned an impressive 3-0 at Gillingham, who lost their unbeaten home league record this term.

With Coventry City not playing until Sunday and Walsall's match at Fleetwood Town postponed, Peterborough United had the chance to close the gap on those above them but were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Shrewsbury Town.

Also in League One, lowly Blackpool picked up a crucial three points in a 1-0 win at fellow Lancashire side Wigan Athletic.

There was plenty of drama in League Two as Northampton Town won 4-3 at Luton Town to go top of the table. Luton had fought back from 3-1 down to level the scores, but substitute Ricky Holmes had been on the pitch less than a minute when he scored a fine individual winner in the 79th minute.

It was the same scoreline as Notts County beat Newport County a seven-goal thriller. Previous leaders Oxford United drew 1-1 with Carlisle United, Cambridge United won 2-1 at high-flyers Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth routed Hartlepool United 4-0.

At the bottom, Jackie McNamara lost for the seventh match running since taking the York City job, with his new side slipping to the foot of the table.