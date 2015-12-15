Football League Review: Sears scores in 17 seconds as Ipswich beat Fulham

Freddie Sears took just 17 seconds to open the scoring for Ipswich Town as they won 2-1 at Fulham in the Championship.

Ross McCormack equalised for the home side just before the quarter-hour mark but Brett Pitman's second goal in as many matches, which came 12 minutes after half-time, won the game for the visitors.

Elsewhere, Emilio Nsue sent Middlesbrough top of the table with his 54th-minute effort in their 1-0 victory over promotion rivals Burnley at the Riverside Stadium, while Derby County ended a run of back-to-back draws with a 4-0 home win over Bristol City, as Tom Ince netted the first hat-trick of his career and Johnny Russell also registered.

Charlie Austin salvaged QPR a point with a brace in their 2-2 draw with high-flying Brighton and Hove Albion. Dale Stephens and Ravij La Parre put the Seagulls two goals up at Loftus Road before Austin’' two-goal salvo, while Brighton finished with 10 men following the late dismissal of Lewis Dunk.

Kenwyne Jones scored a late winner as Cardiff City beat Brentford 3-2. Tony Watt and Jones put Cardiff in control but Jake Bidwell and John Swift levelled prior to Jones' 93rd-minute strike.

Charlton Athletic were pegged back from 2-0 up as Bolton Wanderers shared the points at The Valley. The home side were in front inside 26 seconds thanks to Ademola Lookman and the youngster doubled the Addicks’ lead in the 26th minute.

However, Emile Heskey reduced arrears with his first goal since Boxing Day before Josh Vela levelled for Bolton.

A superb individual effort from Carl Baker sent MK Dons on the way to a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday. Nicky Maynard added the Dons' second before Gary Hooper scored a late consolation for the Owls.

Mustapha Carayol and Ishmael Miller got the goals which helped Huddersfield Town beat Rotherham 2-0 at the John Smith's Stadium, while Adam Reach scored his first Preston North End goal in their 1-1 draw with Birmingham City, for whom Michael Morrison equalised midway through the second half.

In League Two, Wycombe Wanderers and Notts County drew 2-2 at Adams Park.