Football League Wrap: Leeds upset the leaders

Leeds United sprung a surprise 1-0 defeat on Championship leaders Bournemouth, who were left to rue Yann Kermorgant's late penalty miss.

Neil Redfearn's men had gone eight games without a win in all competitions before the clash at Elland Road, but they were in front nine minutes before the break through Luke Murphy's stunning strike.

Bournemouth had a golden opportunity to find and equaliser three minutes from time when Giuseppe Bellusci brought down Callum Wilson inside the area and was sent off, but Kermorgant struck the crossbar with the resulting spot-kick as Leeds held on.

That defeat for Eddie Howe's side gave Middlesbrough the chance to close the gap at the top to one point, and they duly obliged with a 2-1 home success over Cardiff City.

Patrick Bamford and Lee Tomlin put Boro in command with goals in the second half and although Kenwyne Jones pulled one back for Cardiff with four minutes to go, the hosts held out to secure maximum points and climb to second.

In League One, promotion contenders Preston North End needed a Sylvain Ebanks-Blake goal 14 minutes from time to rescue a 1-1 draw at home with bottom club Yeovil Town, who had earlier gone in front through Gozie Ugwu.

Elsewhere, Notts County had manager Shaun Derry and striker Kwame Thomas sent off in their 0-0 draw at Doncaster Rovers.