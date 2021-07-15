Football rumours: Kieran Trippier eyeing Premier League return

What the papers say

Kieran Trippier is reportedly eager to return to the Premier League, with Manchester United his preferred destination. The Telegraph says the 30-year-old full-back is set to inform Atletico Madrid bosses of his desire to play in England, but Trippier’s £30million price tag could provide a roadblock.

Leicester are hopeful of fending off Liverpool to retain midfielder Youri Tielemans, according to The Telegraph. The 24-year-old is high on Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s wishlist, but the Foxes are confident he will ultimately accept their long-term offer.

The Daily Mirror says Tammy Abraham could be used by Chelsea to boost a trade deal for Erling Haaland. The Blues have stepped up their pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund striker in recent days, and club bosses hope Abraham could take a chunk out of the 20-year-old’s £150m valuation.

West Ham are believed to be closing in on a loan deal for Paris St Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola. The Evening Standard reports the Hammers plan to use the 28-year-old as competition for current number one Lukasz Fabianski.

The Daily Express says midfielder Joe Willock has told Arsenal he wants to rejoin Newcastle on loan for the upcoming Premier League season.

Social media round-up

Arsenal target cut-price move for Manuel Locatellihttps://t.co/BKa5EXIKFk— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) July 15, 2021 See more

West Ham ready to fund new Declan Rice contract and ‘hope to strike agreement soon’ https://t.co/NR7079M9Brpic.twitter.com/wkf9DdwOt6— Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) July 14, 2021 See more

Players to watch

Kalidou Koulibaly: Everton have made a bid for the Napoli defender, according to Calciomercato.

Nicolo Barella: La Repubblica says Liverpool are preparing a £60m offer for the Inter Milan midfielder.