Football rumours: Man Utd must prove Pochettino is their number one for top job

What the papers say

Manchester United must convince Paris St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino that he is first choice for the top job at Old Trafford by the end of the season, the Daily Mail reports. The paper says that the 50-year-old manager has been linked with United since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking in November, but it now looks more likely as Pochettino faces being sacked himself following PSG’s Champions League exit.

In more Red Devils-related gossip, the club’s technical director Darren Fletcher, 38, has reportedly had to take on the role of dressing room mediator due to growing tensions between interim manager Ralf Rangnick, 63, and players. The Sun writes that players are not “buying into his coaching methods and tactics”, and that relations deteriorated further following their 4-1 derby humiliation last Sunday.

Stamford Bridge (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The sanctioning of Chelsea’s owner could result in a player exodus, Metro says. According to the paper there are currently nine players at the club whose contracts run out in the summer. With the government freezing Roman Abramovich‘s assets, all those players could leave for free.

Social media round-up

How Juventus could line up next season with Man Utd star Paul Pogba and Arsenal transfer target Renato Sanches https://t.co/AqleZePfjd— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 10, 2022 See more

Erik ten Hag is ‘very keen’ to talk to Man Utd after Ajax manager is ‘sounded out’ by intermediaries https://t.co/vgac9kpdP2— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 10, 2022 See more

Players to watch

Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger has been linked to a number of clubs as his contract comes to an end (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Antonio Rudiger: Sky Sports News reports that the 29-year-old defender is set to leave Chelsea in the summer after the Blues missed several chances of securing him on a new deal.

Christian Pulisic: Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport writes that Juventus are considering a summer move for Chelsea and USA forward Pulisic, 23.