Frank Lampard’s switch to be the new Chelsea manager could be hammered out by the end of the week, the Evening Standard reports. Derby will reportedly demand £4million to let their boss terminate his contract early and have publicly stated that no approach has yet been made. However, the former Blues star is said to be the first choice to replace Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge. Currently on holiday in the Mediterranean, Lampard is also said to have informed Derby of his desire to take the opportunity if it arises.

The Blues may face having to deal with Jorginho’s desire to follow Sarri to Juventus, the Daily Mirror reports. The Italian playmaker arrived in West London just a year ago as part of a £50million deal, but he is ready to return to Serie A, the paper says. Joining Juve could be problematic for a former Napoli star, but his agent Joao Santos insisted he is a “professional”. Santo also said his client was happy at the club, but added “anything can happen in the transfer market”.

Romelu Lukaku’s exit from Manchester United has been confirmed in principle after he agreed a deal worth £180,000-a-week to join Inter Milan, according to The Sun. The Belgian striker, who cost a reported £75million, could leave Old Trafford if the Italians stump up £70million, the paper reports. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to have earmarked Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks as a replacement. The £50million 21-year-old is said to also be on Tottenham’s radar.

United and Crystal Palace are yet to agree a deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the Daily Mail reports. Contrary to rumours that the clubs had agreed terms on a £55million deal, the sides are said to remain locked in negotiations. Palace have reportedly told United that they will need to increase their original offer to £45million plus £5million in add-ons to land the 21-year-old right back.

Kieran Tierney: Arsenal have made the 22-year-old Scotland and Celtic full-back a summer target, according to the Mail.

Rodri: Manchester City might have to scrap with Bayern Munich if they want to land 22-year-old Spain midfielder Rodri from Atletico Madrid, AS reports.