What the papers say

The Daily Mail reports that Gareth Bale flew to London on Monday to meet his agent amid reports the Welsh international is looking to leave Real Madrid. The paper says the meeting was routine but that will do little quell the ongoing speculation that the forward wants to leave the Spanish giants. The 30-year-old had been linked with a move to China during the summer, and his appearance in the British capital comes less than 48 hours before Madrid face Leganes in LaLiga.

Inter Milan are still gunning for Jan Vertonghen despite Tottenham saying they are not interested in selling the Belgium international, according to The Guardian. The centre-back has been with Spurs since 2012 and is out of contract at the end of the season. Inter could not afford him over the summer but are now looking to offer the 32-year-old a three-year contract on a free at the end of the campaign.

Inter Milan are reportedly interested in Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen (Nick Potts/PA)

Spurs are set to rely on young talent to ‘revitalise their season’, according to the Daily Star. The paper cites The Athletic and says manager Mauricio Pochettino will forgo a recruitment rush in January and instead look to youth players Troy Parrott, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga.

Social media round-up

Wayne Rooney’s son set to sign for Man City https://t.co/BTohrgtwZvpic.twitter.com/7NP2L1j38g— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 29, 2019

Arsenal have option to recall Eddie Nketiah if Leeds loan frustration continues https://t.co/7Iu0OcDyyZpic.twitter.com/YcGm8AvUN3— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) October 29, 2019

Players to watch

James Milner: The Liverpool midfielder, 33, wants to stay a Red after his current contract finishes at the end of the season, The Guardian reports.

Hakim Ziyech: The 26-year-old Ajax and Morocco midfielder is being pushed as an option to Tottenham by former Spurs player Rafael Van Der Vaart, who has made representations to club chairman Daniel Levy, according to Talksport.