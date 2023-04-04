Footballer escapes serious injury after crashing airborne into Belgian sports hall

Sofian Kiyine, a Moroccan professional footballer playing for Belgian Pro League side OH Leuven, has escaped serious injury after ploughing his car into a sports hall last week in a high-speed crash.

Hitting a roundabout at speed in the municipality of Flémalle, Kiyine's car was catapulted into the air and through the side of the The Louis Melin sports hall. He had reportedly lost control of the vehicle before the incident occurred.

Fortunately, though, Kiyine managed to avoid serious injury, with no one else hurt in the incident either. While emergency services rushed him to hospital, a spokesperson for OH Leuven - who are owned by Premier League Leicester's owners King Power - said he is in a stable condition.

"The club learned that Sofian Kiyine was involved in a serious car accident near Liege," a statement read. "Kiyine was taken to the emergency department of the nearest hospital where further examinations are taking place.

"He is not in a life-threatening condition. Fortunately, no other vehicles or persons were involved in the accident. The club is waiting for more clarity about the exact circumstances of how the accident came about before responding further.

"We wish Sofian a speedy recovery."

Children were in the sports hall at the time Kiyine's car came flying into the sports hall. Split into groups, some were stood in the exact spot the footballer's vehicle landed in the building just moments beforehand.

Loic Gachertz, sporting director of basketball side Alliance Flemalle, saw the scene unfold.

"It was like a gas explosion," he told Belgian publication HLN.

"I was with my team and in two seconds I see something drilling through the walls. I had to turn around to find that it was effectively a car. Normally I sit on the bench, which was destroyed, together with my players.

"They had just finished their warm-up, then they are on that part of the field, among other things. Other players, who had just started putting their ball away, were still there seconds before. On the spot where that car ended up. I don't believe in miracles, but still I don't think we'll ever be so lucky again."

Belgian authorities are reportedly investigating the incident, with the prosecutor's office reportedly stating that the violations being investigated only relate to Kiyine's driving.