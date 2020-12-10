Forest fined for Watford reaction

Nottingham Forest have been fined £5,000 for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during last week’s draw with Watford.

The Forest players reacted furiously following a challenge by Nathaniel Chalobah on Harry Arter in the 84th minute of the goalless draw.

Chalobah had already been booked but referee David Webb did not take any further action.

A Football Association statement read: “Nottingham Forest FC has been fined £5,000 for a breach of FA Rule E20 that followed its EFL Championship fixture against Watford FC on Wednesday, December 2 2020.

“The club admitted failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 84th minute of the fixture and accepted the standard penalty.”

Forest sit 21st in the Championship and face Brentford on Saturday.