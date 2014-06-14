Forlan claims Suarez very happy at Liverpool

Suarez was the Premier League's leading scorer last season with 31 goals, a return that almost led Liverpool to a first league title since 1990 before being pipped by Manchester City.

The Uruguayan's future at Anfield was called into question before the start of 2013-14 when he was the subject of rejected bids from Arsenal.

And speculation has once again mounted that he could leave Merseyside, with UEFA Champions League winners Real touted as his most likely destination should he decide to seek new pastures.

However, Forlan has dismissed the rumours.

"Suarez is very happy at Liverpool," Forlan told Goal. "All you hear are rumours for now.

"If at any time he signs for Real Madrid I will talk about it then."

Forlan also stated his confidence that Suarez will be available for Uruguay's last two Group D fixtures at the FIFA World Cup after he was ruled out of their opener against Costa Rica on Saturday with a knee injury.

He added: "Luis Suarez is much better.

"He is taking steps to recover well and hopefully he recovers well and will be ready to play."