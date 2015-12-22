Forlan not ruling out MLS switch

Penarol forward Diego Forlan has not ruled out a move to MLS in the future.

Former Uruguay international Forlan has been playing in his homeland after an 18-month stint for Cerezo Osaka in Japan's J.League.

The 2010 World Cup Golden Ball winner guided Penarol to the Uruguay Apertura title in his first season with the club, scoring four goals in 15 appearances.

Forland was shopped around at several clubs and admitted if a formal offer came around he would definitely consider it.

"You can see on TV that the MLS is a tournament that attracts attention and obviously the level of football has also increased a lot," the 36-year-old told Deporte Total.

"Adults and kids are playing a lot, so today there is a good amount of people playing football and the level of football is always getting better.

"I have not had an offer, but the future we will see."