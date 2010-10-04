Forlan not ruling out Premier League return

The 31-year-old Forlan has wandered from Uruguay to Argentina, to Old Trafford and from there to Spain's Villarreal and Atletico, steadily building a reputation as one of the world's deadliest strikers.

He won a second European Golden Shoe award for netting 32 goals in the 2008-09 La Liga season, led Atletico to victory over Fulham in the Europa League final last May and was voted player of the World Cup in South Africa.

That exposure coupled with Atletico's failure to qualify for the Champions League prompted speculation that they would struggle to hang on to their leading striker - with Premier League sides such as Tottenham Hotspur linked with a move for the forward.

Spurs were said to be keen on taking a big name striker to White Hart Lane, having qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history, but instead moved for playmaker Rafael van der Vaart on transfer deadline day.

And Forlan has explained he has yet to receive a concrete offer from any club, but would consider a move if he did.

"It's just the papers. Never, never until now, they never sent any [offers]," Forlan told Reuters in an interview at Atletico's training ground.

"If they send an offer you can decide if you want to go. If there is a good offer and if I have the chance to go, I will go. Like I always say, I came here to Europe, I left my home and I left everyone, so I'm not attached to a team.

"The papers say things but at the moment I am here, I have a contract with the club and there's nothing else to say."

Despite struggling when he first moved from Argentina's Independiente to the Red Devils in January 2002, he took off when he joined Villarreal in 2004, scoring 25 league goals to win the European Golden Shoe, repeating the feat after moving to Atletico three years later as a replacement for Fernando Torres when the Spaniard moved to Anfield.

Although he is considered to have failed during his time at Old Trafford when he had to wait eight months to score his first goal for Sir Alex Ferguson's side, and spent much of his time on the bench, Forlan did not rule out a return to the Premier League, where the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham were known admirers.

"Everybody says things, that maybe you don't want to go back," he added. "The time I had in England was great and I enjoyed it and if I had the chance to go back I would be really happy."

White Hart Lane supremo Harry Redknapp confirmed his interested in signing Forlan over the summer, but was put off by potential financial hurdles.

The Spurs boss explained; "I think Forlan would have another two or three good years in the Premier League, but his wages could be a problem."