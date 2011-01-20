Forlan open to Premier League return

The Uruguay international left Old Trafford in August 2004 after a disappointing two-year spell where he netted just 10 goals in 63 matches for Sir Alex Ferguson's side.

Since leaving the Red Devils though, Forlan has smashed in 126 goals in 224 appearances, winning the Golden Boot twice, in 2005 with Villarreal and 2009 after joining Atletico.

“I’ve always made steady progress,” he said in the New Year 2011 issue of FourFourTwo magazine. “I’m much more complete than I was at Manchester United, aged 22.

“I’m sure that if I had the chance to go back to England now, I’d be better. I’m in better physical shape.

“At United I didn’t play much. I was on the bench, coming on for 10 minutes. Besides, I did score – important goals against Liverpool, Southampton and Chelsea. We won the league and they were key goals.”

Despite his impressive scoring record for Atletico, Forlan has been criticised by sections of supporters after failing to find the net in 13 consecutive matches earlier this season.

The 31-year-old has been linked with moves to Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool and he says, if the deal was right, he would consider a move.

“I have to leave the door open: life, football, is like that. If there’s a better option for me and the club, why would I lie and say I’d just ignore it? But if people read more into it, they’re wrong.”

The February - and 200th - issue of FourFourTwo is out now and features exclusive interviews with Dennis Bergkamp, Jurgen Klinsmann, Lionel Messi, Ryan Giggs, Romario, Ronaldo and Alan Shearer. Subscribe here

By Joe Whitbread