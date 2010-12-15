In-form Anderson pens new United deal

The 22-year-old former Gremio and Porto man has struggled to fulfill his potential in Manchester since his move in 2007, making just 60 league appearances for the Red Devils.

However, Anderson appears to have put the off-field problems and injury concerns which have plagued his Old Trafford career behind him - which include returning to Brazil without his manager’s permission, suffering cruciate knee ligament damage and being involved in a serious car accident - to become a key member of the side.

This season the dynamic midfielder has begun to turn in some impressive performances, scoring the equaliser against Valencia in the Champions League and playing a key role in the defeats of Blackburn and Arsenal.

He told the club’s website: “This is the best club to be at and I would like to thank everyone for the great support I have received over the years.

"I am looking forward to winning many more trophies with United and I am so pleased to have signed a new contract.”

United boss Sir Alex Ferguson added; "We are delighted Anderson has signed a new contract.

"Anderson has developed tremendously since joining the club and he has fantastic potential at only 22 years of age, he is going to be a really top player."

Having returned to full fitness and with his future settled, Anderson will hope to push on and add to the two Premier League, Carling Cup and Champions League titles he has already won with Manchester United.

By Jamie Dickenson