In-form Austin relieved as persistence pays off

Charlie Austin thought it was not going to be his day before scoring twice to help Southampton to a comfortable 3-1 win over Burnley on Sunday.

Saints racked up 34 efforts on goal, but Tom Heaton put on a superb display in the Burnley goal and finished with 11 saves - a Premier League-high this season.

Heaton made one particularly brilliant stop from Austin in just the fifth minute, clawing the former Burnley striker's header around the post.

But Austin bundled home early in the second half and added a second from the penalty spot after Nathan Redmond had struck as Saints moved up to eighth in the table.

"I had two good chances and two half chances [in the first half]," he told Sky Sports after making it seven goals from six games.

"I thought it was going to be one of those afternoons, but the team dug in during the second half.

"The goal gave us confidence to push on and get two or three. We didn't want to concede but that's it, we ended the game well."

On Heaton's first-half save, Austin added: "I half celebrated on the floor, [Jordie] Clasie reckons he was off running in the background.

"It was a great save. But we showed great patience and resilience and we got the win."

Redmond believes Saints can continue to push on after extending their unbeaten run to seven in all competitions.

"We carved out a few chances and once Charlie sniffed one out they all followed," he said. "I've been working hard in training and trying to score more goals. I am working on it daily.

"We can achieve whatever we want to this season."