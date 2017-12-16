In-form Neymar is good for all who love football – Emery

Unai Emery was left marvelling at Neymar after another sensational display in Paris Saint-Germain's 4-1 Ligue 1 victory at Rennes, suggesting that anyone who loves football should enjoy the Brazilian.

Neymar was in inspired form at Roazhon Park, scoring PSG's first and last, while he also set up goals for Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani.

Those contributions took him to 10 goals and eight assists in 13 Ligue 1 matches, highlighting his seamless transition to French football following his world-record €222million switch from Barcelona.

And Emery acknowledged that it was a pleasure to watch Neymar and his other attackers tear apart another helpless Ligue 1 side.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Emery said: "When Neymar provides solutions like that on the pitch, of course it's good for the team, and for all those who love football.

"He showed the full range of his talent this evening and was very good tactically and in providing penetration.

"Our three forwards all scored, and provided assists too, making it a very positive display. We also conceded a goal, we have to try and put that right."