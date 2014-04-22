In-form Sterling hails manager Rodgers

Sterling, 19, netted a brace and set up the other in Liverpool's 3-2 win at Norwich City on Sunday, leading to Rodgers labelling him the 'best young player in European football at the moment'.

The England international celebrated with Rodgers on the sideline after opening the scoring with a tremendous long-range strike at Carrow Road.

Sterling said being used on the wing and as a number 10 this season had developed his confidence.

"He has had belief in me. He has put me in different positions and had the faith to try me there. He has had great faith and I am just glad I got a goal for him and a goal for the team," he said.

"I knew I had a lot to give. I just have confidence now and right now it is sky high. We just need to keep building.

"The way we have been playing, we don't need to get too excited. So we go again. That's all we will keep doing until the end and hopefully we can do the business."

With three games remaining, Liverpool are five points clear atop the Premier League ahead of a crucial clash against second-placed Chelsea at Anfield on Sunday.

Sterling said his team were ready, urging them to ignore 'what is happening outside' and stay focused as the club look for their first league title since 1990.

"We're definitely prepared for what's coming this week. Everyone in the changing room is really up for it," he said.

"This is a really big part of the season and we will just go in there to fight again.

"We will just take it as another game. We won't concentrate too much on what is happening outside, whatever comes, as we just want to take care of what is going on on the pitch.

"Now we want to get three more points. We come in every day, we see each other and we know what the dream is.

"We are keeping each other modest."