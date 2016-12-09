Former Bayern Munich and Real Madrid star Ze Roberto to play beyond 43rd birthday

Former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich midfielder Ze Roberto will play beyond his 43rd birthday after agreeing a one-year contract extension at Palmeiras.

Ze Roberto was part of a LaLiga and Champions League winning side at the Santiago Bernabeu, later adding four Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal titles with Bayern between 2002 and 2009.

The veteran added this year's Campeonato Brasileiro crown to the Copa do Brasil triumph of 2015 attained in a successful spell at Palmeiras and he has opted to continue his career for another year in hope of winning the Copa Libertadores title for the first time in his career.

"My biggest motivation has always been the project. The goals have been achieved – winning the Copa do Brasil title last year and now the Brasileirao," Ze Roberto said in a statement.

"When I arrived, I said that I would not be coming to pass the time, but to become part of the history of this club, to see my picture in the dressing room. This has been accomplished and I am very happy.

"[The Copa Libertadores] is a title that I am still lacking in my career, that is missing in this period of changes at the club.

"Now I'm going to take a long vacation, this year was very exhausting. It seemed we carried the weight of the 22 years that the club had been without the Brasileirao title on our shoulders. Next year is promising."