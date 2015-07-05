Former Brazil star Carlos handed Delhi reins

World Cup winner Roberto Carlos has been named head coach of Indian Super League side Delhi Dyamos.

The former Brazil international will take over from Harm van Veldhoven for the 2015 season, which begins in October.

Delhi finished fifth in 2014, but Carlos - who managed Akhisar Belediyespor in the Turkish Super Lig last term - will seek to challenge inaugural champions Chennaiyin.

"Good morning everyone! [I] want to inform that I am the new coach of Delhi dynamos in India," the former Real Madrid full-back posted on Instagram.

"An interesting project of a growing club! very happy to be part of this club!"

Carlos' former Real team-mate Nicolas Anelka was confirmed as Mumbai City's player-manager for the season on Friday.