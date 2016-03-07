Former Chelsea doctor Carneiro demands public apology from Mourinho

Former Chelsea doctor Eva Carneiro is seeking a public apology from Jose Mourinho as part of the settlement in her legal case against the Portuguese.

Carneiro is claiming constructive dismissal against Chelsea and is concurrently pursuing a separate case against former manager Mourinho, centred on alleged discrimination and victimisation.

The 42-year-old attended a tribunal hearing in south London on Monday, accompanied by her legal team, who have called for Mourinho to apologise for his actions prior to the medic's departure from the Premier League champions in September.

Barrister Mary O'Rourke told ITV: "We're not expecting a resolution today. The two sides are so far apart financially. And we want Mr. Mourinho to make a public apology."

Carneiro was banished from appearing in the Chelsea dugout by Mourinho after he publicly criticised her decision to treat Eden Hazard during a match with Swansea City in August, with his side already down to 10 men.

Mourinho was cleared of using discriminatory language in a touchline altercation with Carneiro by the Football Association in October.