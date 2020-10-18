Former Chiefs and Pirates goalkeeper stabbed in Durban

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo was stabbed at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) on Saturday morning.

The 30-year-old was allegedly stabbed by a MUT student and was subsequently taken to hospital.

However, a case has been opened with Umlazi South African Police Station.

Khuzwayo has since confirmed the news via his official Twitter page.

'Brilliant Khuzwayo was invited to speak at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) sports event. Right before he could make his address, a male, believed to be a MUT student, stabbed him and he was rushed to the hospital. A case has been opened with Umlazi SAPS,' the Twitter post read.