Former Croatia striker Klasnic undergoes third kidney operation

Former Croatia striker Ivan Klasnic has undergone a third kidney operation after a donor was found.

The 37-year-old suffered kidney failure in 2006 while playing for Werder Bremen and after his body rejected a transplant from his mother, he received a donor from his father.

His kidneys failed again in September last year, though, and the 37-year-old has endured an anxious wait to find a new donor.

Klasnic, who played for Bolton Wanderers between 2009 and 2012, was due to attend their Championship game against QPR at the Macron Stadium on Saturday.

The club issued a statement on its official website, saying "we are looking forward to seeing him back at the Macron Stadium in the future".