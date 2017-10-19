Former Croatia striker Klasnic undergoes third kidney operation
Ivan Klasnic, who played for Werder Bremen, Bolton Wanderers and Croatia, has endured an anxious wait for a third kidney transplant.
The 37-year-old suffered kidney failure in 2006 while playing for Werder Bremen and after his body rejected a transplant from his mother, he received a donor from his father.
His kidneys failed again in September last year, though, and the 37-year-old has endured an anxious wait to find a new donor.
Klasnic, who played for Bolton Wanderers between 2009 and 2012, was due to attend their Championship game against QPR at the Macron Stadium on Saturday.
The club issued a statement on its official website, saying "we are looking forward to seeing him back at the Macron Stadium in the future".
