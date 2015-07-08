Former Germany defender Jansen retires at 29

Having been released by Hamburg at the end of last season, former Germany defender Marcell Jansen has taken the surprising decision to retire from professional football at the age of 29.

Jansen spent seven seasons with Hamburg and also represented Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayern Munich in a distinguished career that saw him earn 45 caps for his country.

However, in an exclusive interview with Bild, he revealed his decision to hang up his boots, citing a belief that he could not fully commit to representing a new club.

"I've been thinking a lot," said Jansen. There were great offers. But, for me, moving on is not an option.

"I could not still play somewhere for two or three years where I do not stand behind it 100 per cent.

"I can't suddenly kiss another badge now."

Jansen last represented Germany as recently as March 2014, starting a 1-0 friendly win over Chile, and was included in Joachim Low's provisional World Cup squad.

However, he did not make the final party as Germany went on to be crowned world champions in Brazil.