Former Manchester City executive Tom Glick set to join Chelsea set-up

Former Manchester City executive Tom Glick will join Chelsea’s new off-field set-up, the PA news agency understands.

Glick stepped down from his role as president at NFL franchise the Carolina Panthers in February, and has now been lined up to join Chelsea.

The former Derby County and New York City FC administrator is expected to join the Blues in the coming days, adding extra depth to new owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital’s board room revamp.

Todd Boehly, pictured, has carried out a rapid revamp at Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

Glick is expected to handle the day-to-day running of the club, in a role that should see him effectively replace the recently departed chief executive Guy Laurence.

US billionaire Boehly’s sports franchise record £4.25billion Chelsea purchase has led to a total overhaul of the Stamford Bridge hierarchy off the pitch.

Roman Abramovich’s top operators have all now left the west London Premier League club, with director Marina Granovskaia, chairman Bruce Buck and technical director Petr Cech having all moved on.

Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Boehly has shouldered the chairmanship with full consent of the new Chelsea owners consortium, with the 48-year-old assuming a vital hands-on role this summer.

Michael Edwards, pictured, is on Chelsea’s radar (Peter Byrne/PA)

Boehly is also acting as interim sporting director after the departures of Granovskaia and Cech, with the Blues actively seeking a permanent appointment for that crucial squad-building role.

Former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards and Monaco’s Paul Mitchell are understood to be among the chief targets for the vacant Stamford Bridge job.

Chelsea’s new owners are understood to be determined to bring in new executives with strong football experience, with Glick and the sporting director candidates certainly fitting that bill.