Former Manchester City striker set to become president of his country after parliamentary election

A former Manchester City striker is set to become the president of his home country.

It is very rare we see retired footballers enter into the world of politics, but this past feature from FourFourTwo provides every detail on ex-pros who fancied their hand at trying to make the world a better place (in their opinion, of course).

George Weah, Romario and even Pele are past names to have done so but a little-known centre forward who spent a brief period in England will soon become an elected government official.

Former Manchester City striker Mikheil Kavelashvili set to become the president of Georgia

Mikheil Kavelashvili (right) played just 28 times for Manchester City - scoring three goals (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to BBC Sport, former Manchester City forward Mikheil Kavelashvili is set to become the new president of Georgia.

The 58-year-old was chosen after a ruling party nominated him as their candidate earlier this year.

Would Erling Haaland ever fancy his arm at being a politician after his career?

Kavelashvili joined City from Georgian side Dinamo Tbilisi during the 1995/96 season and went on to score three goals in 28 appearances for the club.

He also netted on his debut against Manchester United in a 3-2 defeat, with the Sky Blues relegated from the English top flight that very season.

The president of Georgia is seen as mainly ceremonial and will be chosen by an internal parliamentary body.

Parliament is largely controlled by Kavelashvili's ruling Georgian Dream party, meaning he is almost a shoo-in to be elected following the vote on 14 December with his inauguration taking place on 29 December.

Kavelashvili's party have a mainly anti-Western stance and have in the past sided with Russia.

Kavelashvili made 46 appearances for his country, scoring nine goals including strikes against Moldova, Tunisia and Slovakia.