Former Manchester United winger Januzaj determined to make critics 'look ridiculous'

Former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj is determined to make his critics "look ridiculous" at Real Sociedad with consistent performances in La Liga.

Januzaj was considered one of the most promising youngsters in European football after breaking into the first team under David Moyes at Old Trafford in the 2013-14 season.

However, after failing to impress Moyes' successor Louis van Gaal, Januzaj had uninspiring loan spells at Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland before opting for a fresh start with Sociedad, who he joined on a five-year deal in July.

A knee injury has hindered Januzaj's early days in Spain, but the 22-year-old is desperate to prove his doubters wrong after his Old Trafford disappointment.

"These are the people that don't know anything about football," he told the Independent. "I don't care, I keep working hard. You can only go in one direction and that is to shut those people up.

"Once you do it, they will look ridiculous. It will feel amazing. I will feel very good because those people were chatting sh*t about me.

"If anything, I'm even happier because it gives me more power. It gives me the feeling: I want to show these people that if they want to talk badly of me, I'll show them.

"It's a challenge for me, I don't mind. They can say whatever, I know that it is not true."