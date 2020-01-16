Former Millwall and Orient boss George Petchey dies at 88

Millwall have paid tribute to their former manager George Petchey, who has died at the age of 88.

Whitechapel-born Petchey, who played 400 league games at West Ham, QPR and Crystal Palace, managed the Lions between January 1978 and November 1980.

Petchey had previously spent six years at Leyton Orient, where Laurie Cunningham was among those to benefit from his eagerness to develop young talent.

Cunningham would go on to represent England and become the first Englishman to play for Real Madrid.

Petchey later held roles at Brighton, Chelsea and Newcastle.

“Millwall Football Club is saddened to hear of the passing of former manager George Petchey,” read a club statement.

“Whilst in charge of The Lions, George had the satisfaction of overseeing Millwall winning the FA Youth Cup.”