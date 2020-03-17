Former MSP Andrew Wilson rejoins Motherwell board

Former MSP Andrew Wilson has rejoined the Motherwell board.

Wilson joins chairman Jim McMahon, chief executive Alan Burrows and Well Society representatives Douglas Dickie and Tom Feely on the board.

Wilson previously served on the board from 2010 to 2015 and is now a founding partner of communications firm Charlotte Street Partners.

Wilson said in a statement: “Motherwell FC’s purpose is extremely important to its community and it is a source of great joy and improvement for many people.

“We have ambitious plans to continue its success and I rejoin at a time when I don’t think the club has been better stewarded.

“We have a tough crisis to navigate and must play an active part in getting our community and the country through it.”

McMahon added: “We conducted a review into the skill set and the make up of the board and Andrew is an excellent candidate to rejoin.

“He is experienced in both the public and private sector and is extremely well respected and connected. I am delighted we’ve managed to add someone of his standing.

“We will continue to review the position with the Supervisory and ‘Well Society boards around further integration of directors, following some of our recent objectives being achieved.”