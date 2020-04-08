Former Oldham chairman Ian Stott dies aged 86

Former Oldham chairman Ian Stott has died at the age of 86, the League Two club have announced.

Stott held the role from 1982 until 1998 and oversaw some of the best years at the club on the pitch, including the inaugural season of the Premiership with Joe Royle as manager.

Stott was also a prominent member of the FA Board and the Football League management committee during his 27-year stint at Boundary Park, where he also held the roles of chief executive and director.

Oldham announced the news in a statement and said: “The club would like to pass on its condolences to Ian’s loved ones during this very difficult time.”