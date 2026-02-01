Pre-Match Poser no.12: Can you answer this elite-level football quiz question?

We've got your Pre-Match Poser for the week. Any ideas?

Atletico Madrid did it once and only once. Arsenal did it over two seasons, while Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur did it for slightly longer. It’s also been a subject in Berlin, Bergamo and Brittany. What is it?

We'll reveal the answer this time next week in the next edition of The Pre-Match Poser – stay tuned for that – but for now, here's the answer to last week's conundrum…



Q. Premier League stars Emiliano Buendia, Marcos Senesi and Jean-Clair Todibo have only done it once. Xavi Simons, Willy Caballero and Yerry Mina have only done it a handful of times or fewer. Javier Mascherano did it hundreds of times – and with different teams. How many times has Cristiano Ronaldo done it?



A. The answer is none – because we’re asking how many times these players have played on the same team as Lionel Messi.

