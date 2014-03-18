Former Paraguay striker Cabanas to resume career

Cabanas, now 33, was set to appear for his South American homeland at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, before tragedy befell him as he was nearly killed in a Mexico City bar in January that year.



Having previously returned to play for Paraguayan club 12 de Octubre in 2012, Cabanas recently announced his retirement.



But the Brazilian fourth-tier club Tanabi have revealed they have signed Cabanas on a three-match deal to be deployed over a three-month period.



Cabanas will be unveiled on April 1 and debut for the club five days later.