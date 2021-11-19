Former Rangers players and coaches attend memorial service for Walter Smith

Former Rangers players and coaches were among those who attend a public memorial service for Walter Smith.

Ex-Rangers players Derek McInnes, Andy Goram and Charlie Miller were among the first to arrive at Glasgow Cathedral. Kris Boyd was also in attendance.

Former Rangers player Kris Boyd at the memorial service of Walter Smith (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Jim Stewart and Kenny McDowall, who were on Smith’s coaching staff during his second spell in charge of Rangers, also arrived ahead of the service.

Smith died aged 73 last month and a private family funeral was held earlier in November.

💙 Invited guests from the Rangers and football family, as well as wider society, will gather at Glasgow Cathedral today to celebrate the life of Walter Smith. pic.twitter.com/jGJJ1oNX0d— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) November 19, 2021

Duncan Ferguson, who played under Smith at Ibrox and Everton, was also among the invited guests.

Sir Alex Ferguson, who had Smith as an assistant for Scotland and Manchester United, was also present.