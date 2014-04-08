Former Sunderland, Leeds star Bridges to retire

With the Jets needing to beat Adelaide and hope for Sydney to lose to Perth on Sunday to make the finals, Friday night is looking likely to be Bridges' last match.

That gives the Newcastle fans a perfect chance to send off the 35-year-old, who calls time after a 19-year career.

"When you play professionally for as long as I have you see the highs and lows of football," Bridges said.

"Thankfully I've been lucky enough to have great support around me throughout my career and I've loved and cherished every minute of it.

"Having the opportunity to play football for a living is something that I never took for granted and I’m extremely grateful for all the experiences I've had along the way."

Bridges scored 12 goals from 65 appearances for Newcastle in five years at the club.

The Englishman's career saw him play in all four tiers of English football, with his most successful stint being at Leeds.

"I've had five fantastic years at the Jets and that's a credit to all the fans, the players I've played alongside and the staff who have been here along the way," Bridges said.

"Everybody has made me feel so welcome and this is a place I can now call home.

"I'm looking forward to playing in front of our members at Hunter Stadium one last time on Friday and hopefully helping us to a win to keep our finals hopes alive."