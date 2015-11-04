Former United striker Cole suffered kidney failure

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole has revealed he is recovering from kidney failure suffered in June.

Cole - who was part of United's treble-winning side of the 1998-99 season - scored 187 goals in 414 Premier League appearances during his career.

The 44-year-old was scheduled to participate in the UNICEF Match for Children at Old Trafford on November but has been forced to withdraw from the charity game as he recovers from kidney failure.

"In June of this year I suffered kidney failure, caused as a result of contracting an airborne virus and I have been under medical care ever since," Cole said in a statement.

"I was admitted to hospital and diagnosed with a condition called Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis.

"During this time I have been unable to work or to carry out my normal day to day activities and I am under close supervision from the renal team at the Manchester Royal Infirmary.

"However, the good news is that I am feeling better as each day passes and the consultant is hopeful that I will make a full recovery by next spring.

"The messages of support from the fans have been gratefully received and wherever possible, I will continue my role as Manchester United Ambassador and would like to thank the club for their continued support during this time."