Former WWE wrestler 'Hugo Knox' returns to football in non-league

After retiring from football in 2013 due to a knee injury, Tomlinson spent two years as a wrestler under the stage name Hugo Knox.

He was part of the WWE's NXT brand and took part in several non-televised matches before leaving the organisation in October last year.

The 31-year-old, who has also played for Barrow, Crewe, Port Vale and Stafford Rangers, returned to England and has now signed with Altrincham, bottom of the National League North.

Tomlinson’s last appearance in football was with Burton Albion, where he made 28 appearances for the side that reached the League Two play-offs.

