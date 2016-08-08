Fornaroli commits to City with three-year marquee deal

Bruno Fornaroli underlined his central status in Melbourne City’s future plans, signing a new three-year marquee deal earlier today.

The Uruguayan striker, 28, had a year remaining on his existing contract but following his 28 goal tally last season, Fornaroli’s career-best form warranted an extension, following reported interest from Sydney FC.

Fornaroli expressed his delight in the extension via a club statement.

"I am really happy with this club. My first season was very enjoyable, but I want to stay here, hopefully improve more and help the team be successful and achieve its potential," he said.

"My family and I have been made to feel very welcome. We love the club, the city, the lifestyle, the culture and Melbourne, but first and foremost I am here to play football and win for this club."

Fornaroli broke single-season goalscoring records on his way to claiming the A-League Golden Boot and with City coach John van't Schip reaffirming his influence on the team.

"Bruno is so important to us. The way he plays, the way he fits into the structure, his leadership and work ethic make him very important to us," van’t Schip said.